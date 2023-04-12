Frederick N. and Jeanette A. Rottet of Rantoul are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month.
The couple were married April 13, 1963, at the Chanute Air Force Base chapel in Rantoul.
They are the parents of the late Robert Rottet, Leanne (Scott) Glick, and Frederick A. Rottet, all of Rantoul. They have two grandchildren.
Frederick Rottet retired from military service after 30 years as an instructor and course writer for radar weather equipment maintenance at Chanute Air Force Base. He then worked for 20 years at the University of Illinois in the materials research lab.
Jeanette Rottet was a homemaker and worked in child care and cleaning services.
Both were actively supportive in their children’s endeavors and activities. They enjoy volunteering and membership at First Baptist Church in Rantoul and going for walks.