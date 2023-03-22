John and Sheila Mandrell Sherman of Rantoul are celebrating 60 years of marriage this year.
The couple were married March 30, 1963, in Urbana by Pastor Dennis Griffin.
John Sherman worked as a training supervisor at the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul prior to his retirement. Sheila Sherman is a retired registered nurse.
They are the parents of the late David Sherman and the late Michael Sherman. They are the grandparents of Jordan Sherman and the late Tyler Sherman, both of San Marcos, Texas.
Friends are invited to an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. April 2 at The Linden, 224 Wheat Ave., Rantoul. The Shermans request no gifts.