Marty and Bertha Lashley Parsons of Hoopeston are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
The couple were married April 5, 1963, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church west of Paxton.
They are the parents of Martin (Akami) Parsons of Carbondale, Matthew Parsons of San Diego and Marie (Jon) McCarty of Fountain Hills, Ariz.
They have four grandsons.
Both are retired from careers in retail and management.
Marty was both self-employed and worked for others and spent the latter part of his career consulting for credit unions.
Bertha sold Tupperware many years ago and now writes “Bertha’s Corner,” positive articles for Hoopeston’s online news outlet, “Just the Facts.”
The couple would appreciate receiving cards from those who attended their wedding or have befriended them over the years.
They can be sent to 512 E. Honeywell Ave., Hoopeston, IL 60942.