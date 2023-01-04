Kenneth and Mary Sheridan Sorensen of Champaign are celebrating 65 years of marriage this month.
The couple married on Jan. 14, 1958, in Hoopeston.
They are the parents of Kathy (Steve) Howell and Karen McKinley, all of Champaign, and Michael Sorensen of Milford.
They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Kenneth Sorensen retired from farming and being a driver for Iroquois County special education.
Mary Sorensen is a retired registered nurse.
Their children would appreciate cards being sent to their parents at 1701 Congressional Way, Apt. 137, Champaign, IL 61822.