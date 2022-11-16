Bob and Joan McCartney Mathis of Urbana are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year.
The couple were married Nov. 28, 1952, in Urbana.
They are the parents of Bob (Debbie) Mathis, Ken (Debbie) Mathis, Rick (Valerie) Mathis, Cathy (Lyndall) Propst and Nina (Mike) Pankau.
They have 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Mathis was a truck and bus driver at Carle before he retired. Mrs. Mathis is a homemaker.
Friends and family are invited to an open house in their honor from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet, 102 W. Riverbend Blvd., Mahomet.
The couple requests no gifts.