Robert “Bob” and Mary Ann Krepps Espeseth of Savoy celebrated 70 years of marriage last month.
The couple were married Dec. 30, 1952, in Mount Union, Pa.
They are the parents of Robert (Katie) Espeseth Jr. of Chattanooga, Tenn., Steve (Karen) Espeseth of O’Fallon, Mo., Mike Espeseth of Spring Hill, Fla., Karen (John) Walker of Champaign and the late David Espeseth.
They have 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Bob Espeseth is a retired University of Illinois professor of leisure studies. Mary Ann Espeseth was primarily a domestic engineer but also worked a few years for the state of Illinois as an inspector of bed-and-breakfast establishments and at Prairie Gardens in Champaign.
The couple celebrated with family and friends at Windsor Court in Savoy.