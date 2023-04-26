David and Marilyn (Berbaum) Casteel of Champaign are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year.
The couple were married April 26, 1953, in Champaign.
David Casteel served in the Navy from 1952-56 as a petty officer first class, electrician’s mate. He is retired from the posts he held in civilian life, including being a biology and environmental science teacher at Centennial High School and a ranger naturalist in Glacier National Park.
Marilyn Casteel was a homemaker but worked short stints at Spritz Jewelry and Carson Pirie Scott. She is retired.
Their children are Michele and Mark MacLeod and Amy Casteel, all of Champaign, and Claire and Christopher Ellsworth of Placerville, Calif.
They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.