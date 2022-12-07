Donald and Wyonna Curtis Forrest of Farmer City are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year.
The couple were married Dec. 23, 1952, in Farmer City.
They are the parents of Donna (Russ) Cooper of Houston, Texas, Greg (Janette) Forrest of Weldon and Brenda (Billy) Miller of Delavan.
They have nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Forrest is retired from farming. Mrs. Forrest was a homemaker.
The couple would appreciate hearing from friends. Cards may be sent to them care of Brenda Miller, 105 Heritage Lane, Delavan, IL 61734.