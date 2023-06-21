Glenn and Margaret Long Weaver of Tuscola are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this month.
The couple were married June 28, 1953, at the Tuscola United Methodist Church and were attended by Nancy (Long) Romack and Bud Weaver.
They are the parents of Michael (Cathy) Weaver of Freeport, Phillip (Cheryl) Weaver of Champaign and the late Gregory Weaver.
They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Glenn Weaver retired from the University of Illinois and Margaret Weaver retired from the Douglas County Highway Department.
The couple will celebrate with family at a luncheon on June 24.