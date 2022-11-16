Harold and Darlene Albers Hoveln of Royal are celebrating 70 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married Nov. 23, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church in Royal by Pastor O.E. Doesken.
They are the parents of Les (Lori) Hoveln of rural Urbana. They have two grandchildren.
Harold Hoveln retired from selling farm equipment and Darlene Hoveln retired from the First National Bank in Ogden.
While no special celebration is planned, the couple would appreciate hearing from friends at P.O. Box 134, Royal, IL 61871.