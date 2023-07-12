Richard and Alberta (Watson) Bradford of Arthur are celebrating 70 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married July 19, 1953, in Sullivan by the Rev. Delmar Talley at Jonathan Creek Christian Church.
They are the parents of the late Brian Bradford and Valerie Chancellor and Michele (Chad) Price, both of Arthur. They have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Richard Bradford retired from USI in Tuscola, where he was an accountant. Alberta Bradford was a homemaker.
The couple would appreciate receiving cards at 424 S. Vine St., Arthur, IL 61911.