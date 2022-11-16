Fred and Joyce Meredith Wise of Danville are celebrating 71 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married Nov. 21, 1951, in Bismarck by Allen Meredith.
They are the parents of Lyle (Jan) Wise of Blairsville, Ga., and Bonnie (Doug) Zook of Danville. They have three grandchildren.
Fred Wise retired from Operating Engineers Local 841. Joyce Wise retired from the Danville school district, where she was a cook.
Their children are hosting a party for the couple from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road, Danville. Relatives, coworkers and camping friends are invited.
Fred Wise is also celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 1. The couple requests no gifts.