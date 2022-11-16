Greg and Joyce Ritter of Tuscola are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.
Greg Ritter and the former Joyce Waldrop were married Nov. 19, 1972, in the First Christian Church of Villa Grove.
The couple has three sons, Chad (Karen) Ritter of Savoy, Travis (Stephanie) Ritter of Tuscola and Zachary (Leah) Ritter of Strasburg. They have five grandchildren.
Greg Ritter retired in May from the Tuscola Home Center Do It Best, where he had worked for 38 years. He also served on the Tuscola Fire Department for 23 years, retiring as a lieutenant in 2008. During that time, he taught fire safety to school children.
Joyce Ritter has provided day care in her home for 38 years.
The couple will celebrate with a family dinner and hope to take a special trip in the summer.