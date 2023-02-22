Dr. James T. “Jim” Moffitt of Urbana is celebrating his 100th birthday this year.
He will be celebrating with family in Urbana.
Dr. Moffitt was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Virden, to Fred and Mary Ann Moffitt. He and wife Dorothy celebrated their 73rd anniversary on Jan. 28.
They have four children, James Moffitt, Thomas (Zora) Moffitt, Mary C. Moffitt and Patricia (John) Koenitzer.
They have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dr. Moffitt practiced dentistry for 40 years in Urbana, where he and Dorothy raised their four children.
He is a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He is an avid Illini sports fan, enjoyed many concerts at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and is a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana.