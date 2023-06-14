Earl Finder of Urbana is celebrating his 100th birthday this month.
He was born June 16, 1923, in Champaign, to Fred and Minnie Finder. He married Martha Irwin Finder in August 1952. She died in September 2004.
They had two children, Nancy (John) Lockmiller of Champaign and Jane (Tom) Doman of Carmel, Ind. He has three grandchildren.
Finder is retired from the University of Illinois, serving as director of the Illini Union from 1959 to 1975.
His daughters are hosting a celebration for him Friday at his home.