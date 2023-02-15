Ruby Vaughn of Mansfield is celebrating her 100th birthday this month.
Friends are invited to an open house in her honor from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mansfield Community Center.
Mrs. Vaughn was born Feb. 16, 1923, in El Paso to Eno and Kathryn Finck. She married Gene Vaughn on Feb. 24, 1943. He died in 2013.
Mrs. Vaughn is the mother of D.J. Vaughn of Rantoul, Donna Huls of Champaign and David Vaughn of Monticello.
She has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was a cook at the Mansfield Grade School.