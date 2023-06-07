Ruth Griffin of Paxton celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month with close to 30 family members.
Mrs. Griffin was born June 7, 1923, in Danville to George and Pauline Krueger.
She married Randy Griffin in 1952 at St. James United Methodist Church of Danville.
He died in 1981.
Mrs. Griffin is the mother of Tammy Griffin of Catlin. She has two grandsons.
For 27 years, she was employed at South Holland Trust and Savings Bank, and for seven years prior to that, she worked at the Chuckles candy factory in Danville.
Mrs. Griffin drove until she was 98 and credits her longevity to “great relatives.”