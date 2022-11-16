Phyllis Taylor of Monticello is celebrating her 100th birthday this month.
She was born Nov. 25, 1922, in Milmine to Max and Elsie Baker. She married Robert K. Taylor Sr. in Philadelphia. He died in September 2015.
Mrs. Taylor is the mother of Keith (Jan) Taylor of Decatur and Greg (Arlene) Taylor of Avon Park, Fla. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Taylor is retired from the Lovington school district, where she was a teacher.
Her family asks that friends send birthday cards to Mrs. Taylor at 2000 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.