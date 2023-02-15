Robert Shields of Rantoul marks his 103rd birthday this month.
He was born Feb. 24, 1920, in Dewey, and married Rena Kingery in 1941 in St. Louis. After her passing in 1996, he married Lila Little on Aug. 23, 1997.
Mr. Shields is the father of Jean (the late Thomas) Dean of Metamora, Carol (Richard) Berg of Savoy and Darrel (Tamara) Shields of Stanford.
He has eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Shields farmed for many years in the Dewey-Fisher area on land designated as a Centennial Farm for being owned by the same line of descendants for at least 100 years.
In 2022, Mr. Shields sold his car, having retained the same license-plate number for at least 73 years. He kept his old plates, dating to 1949, decorating the walls of his garage with dozens of iterations of his car, truck and camper license plates.
The family would appreciate cards being sent to him at 309 Wiley Court, Rantoul, IL 61866.