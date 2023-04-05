James Phelps of Urbana is celebrating his 104th birthday this month.
Mr. Phelps was born April 10, 1919, in Pesotum.
He married Alice Phelps in 1940, and she died in 2012 after 72 years of marriage to Mr. Phelps.
Mr. Phelps is the father of Jimmy Phelps, Joyce Goen, Phil Phelps, Sharon Slade and Gary Phelps. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Phelps is retired from CS Johnson, where he was employed as a welder for 36 years. He is a veteran of World War II.
He enjoys gardening and still plants flowers every year.