Kenneth Loschen of Champaign celebrated his 80th birthday at a surprise party held in his honor Sunday at the Tolono Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Loschen was born to Albert and Marie Loschen on Jan. 1, 1943, in Champaign, the fourth baby of the new year in Champaign County.
He married Juanita Loschen on May 20, 1978, at the Methodist Church in Tolono.
She and their children, Rae (Diane) Loschen of Colorado Springs, Colo., Wendy (Michael) Hawrot of Sidney, Ohio, Jay (Tracy) Loschen of Tolono and Robert Roedl of Champaign, hosted his surprise celebration.
Mr. Loschen has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He retired from Dean Foods in 2005, having worked there more than 36 years delivering milk and other dairy products.