Charles Allen “Chuck” Sadler is celebrating his 90th birthday this month.
Mr. Sadler was born April 12, 1933, in Fithian, to Emmett and Mabel Sadler.
He married Lois Manning Sadler on April 22, 1950. She died in 2020.
He is the father of Steve (Donna) Sadler, Linda (Jim) Riggs, and Deana Sadler; the grandfather of four; and a great-grandfather to three.
Mr. Sadler retired from the University of Illinois after almost 36 years working in central receiving as a route driver and helper.
He enjoys gardening, traveling and being with friends and family, who plan to help him celebrate his milestone birthday. They ask that friends either call him or send cards to P.O. Box 26, Fithian, IL 61844.