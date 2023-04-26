Faith Zoll of Urbana is celebrating her 90th birthday this year.
She was born April 3, 1933, in New York City.
She was married to the late Robert Zoll for 37 years. They had three children, the late Robert, Margaret Ann and John Allan.
Mrs. Zoll has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She retired from Carle Foundation Hospital, where she was a patient adviser.
A dedicated military wife, she and her family traveled widely and lived abroad as well.
Mrs. Zoll loves gardening, decorating, painting and her pets.