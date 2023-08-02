Lois Hunter Frerichs of Royal is celebrating her 90th birthday this month.
She was born Aug. 6, 1933, to Robert and Dorothy Hunter. She married Herbert Frerichs on Jan. 10, 1954. They lived in the Royal and Flatville area during their 60 years together. He died in 2015.
Lois is the mother of Susan (Mark) Loschen and Tim (Teri) Frerichs, both of Royal, and two daughters who have passed away, Lori and Judy.
She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois was the bookkeeper for several years for her father’s business, Hunter Lumber Co. in Royal, prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom.
She is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Royal and played the church organ for many years.
She now enjoys doing puzzles, painting holiday ceramics for her grandchildren and reading.