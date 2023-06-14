Marjorie Miller of Sidney celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this month.
She was born June 6, 1933, to Glen and Ella Block Erb, in her grandmother Block’s home in Sidney.
She married Elmer Miller in November 1956. He passed away in October 2014.
Mrs. Miller is the mother of Dorella (Tom Sinder) Pruitt of Sidney, Keith Miller of Fairland and Deena (Ron) Paine of Mahomet.
She has three grandchildren, many stepgrandchildren, one great-granddaughter, many stepgreat-grandchildren and one stepgreat-great-grandson.
Mrs. Miller retired from a 31-year career in teaching that included stints in Sidell, Georgetown, Ridge Farm and Ogden. She also worked as a substitute teacher in schools in the Unity and ABL districts.