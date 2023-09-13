Marylin Karr of Champaign will celebrate her 90th birthday this month with a family dinner.
Mrs. Karr was born Sept. 20, 1933, in Perdueville to Ted and Edith Saldeen. She married Donald Karr on Sept. 12, 1954, in Paxton. He died in January 2012.
Mrs. Karr has been a special companion to Will Bishop for the past 11 years.
She is the mother of Jeanne (Larry) Lewis and Peggie (the late Jim) Malloy, all of Champaign.
She has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Karr worked as a bookkeeper for several years at The Salvation Army and Sprinkle Plumbing. In 1996, she retired from the bakery and deli department of J.M. Jones in Urbana.
She would appreciate hearing from friends. Cards may be mailed to 1603 Devonshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821.