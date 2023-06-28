Patricia L. (Underwood) Fleming of Savoy, formerly of Villa Grove, is celebrating her 90th birthday this year.
Mrs. Fleming was born July 2, 1933, in Murdoch. She married Dale Fleming in July 1953 in Danville. He died in December 2021.
She is the mother of Pam (Marvin) Cler of Villa Grove, William (Jan) Fleming of Savage, Minn., Todd (Rebbecca) Fleming of Gilbert, Ariz., and Nathan (Mary) Fleming of Savoy. She has 11 granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Fleming was a homemaker but also worked part-time at Dale’s Jewelry in Villa Grove for many years.
She plans to celebrate her birthday with family. She would appreciate receiving cards at 401 Burwash Ave., #167, Savoy, IL 61874.