Patricia Brazelton of Paris, Ill., is celebrating her 90th birthday this year.
Mrs. Brazelton was born June 18, 1933, in Edgar County to Lawrence and Blanche Irish. She married Elmer Brazelton March 2, 1952. He died in November 2003.
They had four children, Phyllis (Joe) Williams and John Brazelton, both of Urbana, Larry (Sue) Brazelton of Ogden and Ray (Sally) Brazelton of Paris, Ill. Mrs. Brazelton has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is retired from the University of Illinois where she worked in student affairs cashiering.
Her children are planning a party for Sunday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Paris, 324 W. Court St., Paris, Ill.