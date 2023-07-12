Velma Sjoken Olson of Philo is celebrating her 90th birthday this month.
She was born July 18, 1933, in rural Flatville, and married Mervyn Olson in March 1955. He died in November 2021. They lived and farmed in rural Urbana.
Mrs. Olson gave birth to five children and adopted three more through their Lutheran church. Four children died after birth and one adult child died in March.
She is the mother of Debra Olson of Rockville, Ind., Lacinda Carrington of Philo and Laryn Olson of Urbana. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A happy farmer’s wife and mother, Mrs. Olson served as the manager of the family farm business. She was active in the Zion Lutheran Church, where she took great joy in quilting with other church ladies, and in the Mayview Home Extension.
After her children were in school, she worked at Carle Clinic for more than 10 years, retiring in 1992.
She makes excellent pies and loves Illini sports.
Her family is hosting an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. July 22 at the R.E. Franks Meeting Center, 127 Washington St., Philo.
For those unable to make it, she would appreciate receiving cards at 608 S. Lincoln St., Philo, IL 61864.