On Wednesdays in The News-Gazette, we celebrate milestones. To submit, click here or email Mary Schenk at mschenk@news-gazette.com:
***
Dorothy Damewood of Champaign is celebrating her 90th birthday this month.
Friends Jane Anderson and Denise Taylor are hosting a party for invited guests at Ms. Damewood’s home.
She was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Boden, Sweden, a daughter of Simon and Marvel Wikstrom.
For more than 40 years, Ms. Damewood worked for the athletics department at the University of Illinois. She served as the secretary for the basketball department and for 21 years was the right-hand woman to the late coach Lou Henson, prior to her retirement in 1998.