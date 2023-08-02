Doris Alexander of Champaign is celebrating her 97th birthday this month with family.
She was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Sedalia, Mo., to Lewis and Geradline Hayworth Brandt.
She is the mother of Susan (Robin) Bolton of Portland, Ore., Carol Ann (Darrell) Hill of Phoenix and Clayton (Tammy) Alexander of Milford.
Doris has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She worked at many places over the years, including Carle Foundation Hospital, Sears, Bishop’s Buffet and Grandy’s.
Doris would appreciate receiving cards at 2000 W. John St., Apt. 250, Champaign, IL 61821.