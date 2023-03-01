Harold H. Thomas of Philo is celebrating his 97th birthday this year.
His family is planning an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Philo Township Hall.
Mr. Thomas was born March 4, 1926. He has been married to his wife, Betty, for 76 years.
They have five children, Sharon (Larry) Campbell of Geneseo, Harold Jr. (Veronica) Thomas of St. Joseph, Peggy (Wayne) Clem and John (Ruth) Thomas, both of Philo, and Joseph (Audra) Thomas of Champaign.
They have 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Thomas served in the seagoing Marines in World War II in the South Pacific and earned the Bronze Star.
In 1981, he retired from Chanute Air Force Base after 30 years of service in the carpenter shop.
He was also a building contractor for many years and caretaker for Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo for more than 20 years before retiring in 2018.