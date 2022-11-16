C.H. “Bud” Wittig Jr. of Monticello is celebrating his 90th birthday this month with an open house.
Mr. Wittig was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Monticello, to Clarence H. and Ada Henderson Wittig.
He married Dee Wittig in 1957 in Pontiac. They have two sons, Craig (Brandy) Wittig of Monticello and Herb (Janel) Witting of Bement, and five grandchildren.
For several years, Mr. Wittig worked in construction, then at Collegiate Cap and Gown in Champaign, and later at Jeld-Wen in Rantoul. He retired in 2018.
The family would like friends to drop by the Monticello Red Wheel Restaurant, 803 Iron Horse Place, between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday to help them celebrate Bud’s birthday.