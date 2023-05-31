Have a milestone to share? We’d love to hear about it — and write about it on Wednesdays.
On the cusp of 100, Earl Finder has stories to tell. Like the time his father, Fred, held him up to the family radio — a 1926 Bremer-Tully with horn speaker — to listen to coverage of Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic flight in 1927. “My father knew it was an important moment in history, and wanted to make sure I heard it,” Earl said. “At not quite 4 years old, this was probably my earliest memory so the details about the broadcast are foggy.”
In 1932, Earl joined thousands of C-U school children at Memorial Stadium to celebrate George Washington’s 200th birthday. “We were all given tri-corner hats and cardboard hatchets and we had to learn some type of choreography with the hatchet” he said. “This experience seared in my brain that the square root of 3 is 1.732 (Washington was born in 1732).”
A lifelong C-U resident — who still lives in the Urbana house the family built in 1952 — the UI grad was Illini Union director when “the turmoil of the Vietnam War created a chaotic atmosphere on college campuses everywhere,” Earl said. “Students were activated to assert their ideas and demands unlike at any other time in history.”
The 78-year Illini football season ticket-holder (1935-2013), ham radio pioneer (his call letters are W9CGZ) and president of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony (“my wife and I took advantage of cultural opportunities”) turns 100 on June 16. Daughters Nancy Lockmiller and Jane Doman will throw a family party for Dad, who at age 7 attended a performance by John Phillip Sousa at the UI Auditorium.
His secret?
“Good parents and no smoking,” Earl said. “I had a wonderful wife (Martha) and wonderful daughters.”