The Georgetown-Ridge Farm Alumni Association will hold its alumni banquet May 27, beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. at the Beef House Banquet Center in Covington, Ind.
The event is hosted by the Class of 1998, which will honor the classes of 1973 and 1923.
Advance tickets are $25 for everyone except the honored classes, for whom the price is $10.
They can be bought at Longview Bank and Trust in Georgetown, or through alumni Chairwoman Lori Starwalt.
For more information, call Starwalt at 217-799-6279 or email her at lls48radtech@gmail.com.
Checks made out to “GRHS Alumni Association” may be mailed to 411 S. Main St., Georgetown, IL 61846.