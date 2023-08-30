Donald and Marilyn Jones Holt of Monticello, Ind., formerly of Champaign and Urbana, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. The couple were married Sept. 6, 1953, at First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac.
They are the parents of Kathryn (Kerry) Stichnoth of Brook, Ind., Steven Holt of Ada, Mich.; Bill Holt of Panama City Beach, Fla., and the late Jeffrey (Lindi) Holt.
They have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The couple met while attending the University of Illinois and during their marriage have lived in several different communities in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Florida.
Don Holt worked as an agronomist at Purdue University and later was director of the agricultural research division at the University of Illinois when he retired.
Marilyn Holt taught voice and piano in her home, directed and sang in many church choirs and was active in theater in Illinois and Indiana. She also worked as a facilitator for Life Skills International Inc., helping women in abusive relationships.
They are members of the United Methodist Church.
The couple would appreciate hearing from friends via email at marilynanddonholt@comcast.net. Cards may be sent to 9366 S. State Road 55, Brook, IN 47922.