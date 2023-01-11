Kaylie Roberts of Saybrook has named her son Julius James.
He was born at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Julius’ grandparents are Tiffany and Carl Roberts of Saybrook.
