Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Wish Delmar Burgin a happy 104th
Monticello’s Delmar Burgin, who turns 104 on Dec. 29, credits his longevity to “vinegar on my spinach, clean living and faith.”
His advice to today’s kids? “Be honest, and don’t be influenced by peer pressure.”
Burgin, a veteran of two wars and survivor of two pandemics, was included in our popular “Those Who Served” series (read it here or watch his interview with us here). He’s a LeRoy High and University of Illinois grad who ran “Burgin Brothers” department store in Monticello and also worked at the UI.
His two daughters — Martha Burgin of Monticello and Linda Mosley of Austin, Texas — will join other family members in celebrating his big day by Zoom.
He’d love to hear from you, too. Wish him happy birthday by mail: 490 N. Elm, Monticello, IL 61856.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
- Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
- Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine
- Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
- Relaxed COVID rules, deadly crowd crushes mark year in Asia
- How Fed's series of rate hikes could affect your finances
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leaning on Terrence Shannon Jr.
- A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
- White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
- Daniels | Holiday treats abound in area high school sports
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
{{ type }}
{{ closing.location.name }}
{{ closing.name }}Type: {{ closing.type }}
Date: {{ closing.date | formatDate }}
Information: {{ closing.information }}