Delmar Burgin
Nick Nichols/courtesy

Wish Delmar Burgin a happy 104th

Monticello’s Delmar Burgin, who turns 104 on Dec. 29, credits his longevity to “vinegar on my spinach, clean living and faith.”

His advice to today’s kids? “Be honest, and don’t be influenced by peer pressure.”

Burgin, a veteran of two wars and survivor of two pandemics, was included in our popular “Those Who Served” series (read it here or watch his interview with us here). He’s a LeRoy High and University of Illinois grad who ran “Burgin Brothers” department store in Monticello and also worked at the UI.

His two daughters — Martha Burgin of Monticello and Linda Mosley of Austin, Texas — will join other family members in celebrating his big day by Zoom.

He’d love to hear from you, too. Wish him happy birthday by mail: 490 N. Elm, Monticello, IL 61856.

