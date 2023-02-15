Rebekah Street and Joshua Karnes were united in marriage on Dec. 29, 2022, at Grace Church in Mahomet. The Rev. Brian Romanowski officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Steve and Fran Street of Mahomet. She graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 2008 and Judson University in 2012. She’s now employed as an events manager at Meta.
The groom is the son of Barry and Dawna Karnes of San Jose, Calif. He graduated from The Harker School in San Jose in 2006 and the University of California at Davis in 2010. He is employed as a property administration specialist for Marriott International.
The bride was attended by her sisters, Catherine Ademe of Huntley, Rachel Way of Tianjin, China, and Margaret Humphreys of Houston as her matrons of honor.
Serving as bridesmaids were Hannah Colason, Megan Garner, Kelly Crecraft and Kallie Kobold.
Members of the houseparty were Kadi Woolman, Janessa Barrios, Megan Goeke, Lauren Schnepper, Stephanie Moment and Marissa Olsen. Serving as flower girls were Bonnie Humphreys, Adolyn Jane Way, Arora Humphreys, Corrie Ademe and Mabel Ademe.
Phinehas Way was the ring bearer for the couple.
Caleb Karnes was the best man, while Sung Nam, Jonathan Humphreys, Jacob Way and Mike Ademe were groomsmen.
Jordan Barrios and Nick Schnepper served as ushers.
The couple held their wedding reception at Carmon’s in Champaign.
Following a wedding trip to Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii, they are now making their home in Long Beach, Calif.