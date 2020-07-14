On June 24, the Champaign Unit 4 School Board held a special board meeting to adopt a document entitled “Resolution to declare racism a public health crisis as it adversely impacts our students, families, staff and community at large.”
This resolution, which passed with a 7-0 vote, commits the district “to establishing, supporting and sustaining a culture of anti-racism districtwide.”
Since its adoption, many parents and other community members have contacted me expressing their concerns about the district’s plan for the implementation of the 11 strategic actions called for in the approved document. Last fall when members of the NAACP Champaign County Branch met with administrators from Unit 4, we urged the district to update its equity policy.
By equity, we mean that each child receives what he or she needs to develop his or her full academic and social potential.
We are happy to see the school board moving in this direction. The full implementation of the resolution is much needed and long overdue. However, while the community is very excited about these developments, many Black and Latinx parents remain somewhat skeptical, because they realize that acceptance and total implementation of this resolution cannot be fully realized without a change of heart and mind on the part of all stakeholders throughout the district.
In other words, a significant paradigm shift is needed.
Police in schools
Parents and community members are expressing concern about their ability to have a decisive voice in this process. Most particularly, they are concerned about discipline and safety as they affect Black and Brown children, including the use of school resource officers in the schools.
Many express the belief that schools have stopped trying to use best practices such as restorative justice and are often too willing to give over the discipline of our children to the school resource officers. These SROs carry a gun that is visible to the children.
Parents report that this in itself is very traumatic for many of our children, some of whom are already experiencing trauma in their own neighborhoods due to the negative and violent ways people of color are often policed.
In addition, the video coverage of violence and the use of deadly force on the part of some police has increased many children’s fears toward law enforcement. Parents want to be assured that fair discipline, free from implicit bias, will be administered to all students.
How are our local school districts addressing the key components of Illinois Senate Bill 100, passed in 2015 and meant to address the elimination of “zero tolerance policies” and the causes and consequences of the “school-to-prison” pipeline?
Teachers of color needed
Black and Latinx parents insist that they be at the table, working collaboratively with teachers and administrators to develop high expectations for each child and to ensure that every child be given every opportunity to learn to his or her highest potential.
The discipline policies and student consequences should be designed to end systemic racism and disparity and create a safe, nurturing environment where all children enjoy coming to school and learning every day.
We applaud the district’s initiative to include the recognition and study of the contributions of the many diverse people of our society. Curriculum should be culturally responsive for all students and include the study of African American history in both elementary and secondary schools, including the integration in all subject areas, as mandated by the Illinois School Code.
There is a growing body of research that suggests that children benefit in many ways from having a teacher of the same race or ethnicity. This is particularly true of low-income Black male students.
Research indicates that students who have at least one teacher who looks like them in the first four to five years of schooling demonstrate higher achievement in reading and math, have less suspensions and expulsions, and significantly increase their probability of completing high school.
The NAACP strongly supports the development of a plan to recruit, hire and retain more teachers of color.
The late educator, Rita Pierson, spoke directly to “the value and importance of human connections — relationships” for our students in the classroom. Achieving this is hard work. Teachers must genuinely believe in, inspire and motivate every child’s ability to learn and be engaged in positive learning activities in the classroom.
Students need a say
We must see in every child what they may not see in themselves. Pierson stated that “every kid needs a champion.” For a large number of children, teachers are truly that champion, sometimes the only beacon of hope in a child’s life. Teachers should take some time to ask their students how they are doing as their teacher and what they could do to make learning better for them.
Lastly, it is vitally important that teachers take time to listen to and learn from their students and build a relationship with both students and their families. As a frame of reference, the district could look to the work of such veteran educational leaders as Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings and her groundbreaking studies of teachers who work successfully with African American students and culturally responsive teaching.
Ongoing, required professional development in these areas for all of the district’s staff should be put in place.
The start of the 2020-21 school year promises to be one of the most challenging periods in the history of public education with the combined issues of the pandemic, economic woes and racial strife facing our nation.
It is our sincere hope that the district will develop a plan that ensures the health and safety of both children and staff.
At the local level, the NAACP urges the district to be fully transparent in the implementation of the goals of this resolution, to invite Black and Latinx parents to the table to participate in the process and listen to their concerns, to monitor this process and to report back to the community on a quarterly basis the progress of the strategies outlined in this very worthy resolution.