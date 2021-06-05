1. Rays (Previous: 3)
- On May 3, the Rays were 15-15. A month later, following a 9-2 victory at the Yankees on Thursday night, Tampa Bay is 36-22. That’s quite the turnaround.
2. Padres (1)
Fernando Tatis Jr.
- returned to the lineup on Thursday after a brief absence with right oblique tightness. He showed no signs of injury, cranking a two-run home run during San Diego’s 4-3 home win against Mets.
3. White Sox (6)
Tony La Russa
- ‘s club is the only team in the AL Central with a positive run differential. The White Sox entered Friday’s home game against the Tigers at plus 82. The next best mark in the Central? Cleveland at minus 6.
4. Giants (4)
Kevin Gausman, Johnny Cueto, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood
- all have earned run averages of 3.51 or better for a San Francisco starting rotation that is one of the best in the majors.
5. Red Sox (5)
Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez have made sure Boston’s lineup packs a punch. And Hunter Renfroe
- has added a solid bat to go with his strong defense. Boston seems legit.
6. Dodgers (2)
Cody Bellinger
- had struggled since returning from the injured list a week ago. That changed Wednesday with Bellinger pilling up six RBI during a 6-2 win against the Cardinals, including a first-inning grand slam.
7. Cubs (13)
Chicago is 21-9 since the start of May moving David Ross
- ’ team into first place in what should be a fun divisional race to watch over the next few months between the rival Cardinals and Cubs.
8. Astros (9)
- Houston, we have a problem. While the Astros offensive prowess is undeniable, the bullpen has been a major problem. Houston relievers posted a 5.03 ERA last month. With seven blown saves.
9. Athletics (8)
- Oakland has cooled off considerably since its 13-game winning streak in April. The Athletics, after all, have yet to win more than three games in a row since that winning binge.
10. Mets (15)
Opposing hitters are batting .129 against ace Jacob deGrom
- in 2021. Amazingly, deGrom is actually having more success at the plate (he’s hitting .450). Maybe he should be offering hitting tips.
11. Yankees (7)
Aaron Boone
- ‘s team is 9-21 during its past 30 games against the Tampa Bay Rays, dating back to September 2019 and including postseason play.
12. Cleveland (12)
- The team announced on Thursday it had selected a list of finalists for a new team name after initially receiving 1,198 entries.
13. Blue Jays (11)
After a strong debut against the Yankees on May 27, top pitching prospect Alek Manoah didn’t fare as well against the Marlins on Wednesday allowing four runs in 31/3
- innings.
14. Cardinals (10)
Jack Flaherty
- ‘s “significant” oblique injury is a real shame considering how well the Cardinals ace was pitching this season. He was putting up Cy Young-caliber numbers (8-1 record, 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP).
15. Brewers (16)
- Milwaukee has an impressive 17-11 record against winning teams. That’s allowed the Brewers to stay in touch with the Cubs and Cardinals in the NL Central.
16. Royals (19)
Somehow Kansas City started Friday at two games above .500. Despite a really bad start to May. Still, Andrew Benintendi and Salvador Perez have been two reliable veterans for Mike Matheny’s club
- .
17. Braves (14)
Atlanta should be heavily involved in the trade market ahead of the July 30 deadline with Marcell Ozuna
- facing suspension after getting arrested on domestic violence charges.
18. Mariners (22)
To say rookie outfielder Jarred Kelenic
- is having a difficult start to his MLB career would be an understatement. He’s 0-for-29, after all, with 14 strikeouts over his past eight games.
19. Phillies (18)
Bryce Harper remains sidelined despite being eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday. And Roman Quinn
- ‘s season-ending Achilles injury only adds to Philly’s problems in the outfield.
20. Marlins (17)
The bad news? Miami had only one win during its past eight games before Friday’s game at the Pirates. The good news? Jesus Sanchez
- is crushing Class AAA pitching and may soon warrant a call-up.
21. Reds (21)
- Cincinnati has gone nowhere but down since its 7-3 start to the season. A 4.99 team ERA — the second-worst mark in the show — is a big reason why.
22. Angels (25)
Joe Maddon’s club needs more of what Anthony Rendon
- did at the plate over the past six games, as he was 7 for 24 with three doubles and six RBI.
23. Twins (23)
- A 9-15 month of April followed by a 13-16 record in May has Minnesota looking more like sellers than buyers ahead of next month’s trade deadline.
24. Nationals (20)
Stephen Strasburg
- landed on the injured list with a neck strain earlier this week. It’s the 14th time in his career the 32-year-old has missed time due to injury.
25. Rangers (24)
- A nine-game losing streak — including three losses this week to the lowly Rockies — has put Texas in the AL West cellar.
26. Tigers (28)
- Detroit has rebounded from a horrid April (8-19 record). The Tigers went 14-13 in May. Maybe they actually aren’t tanking?
27. Rockies (27)
- A 19-12 record at Coors Field is the only reason Colorado isn’t last in the NL West.
28. Pirates (29)
- Pittsburgh’s run differential (an MLB-worst minus 81) is 164 runs behind the best team in that metric (the Dodgers).
29. Diamondbacks (26)
- The losses are taking their toll on Arizona, which only had two wins during its past 18 games ahead of Friday’s game at Milwaukee.
30. Orioles (30)
Trey Mancini is looking like a popular trade target this summer with the Baltimore right-fielder hitting .284 with 11 homers and 44 RBI.