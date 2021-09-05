1. DODGERS (PREVIOUS: 1)
➜ After dropping two of three to the lowly Rockies, Los Angeles pulled off a sweep of first-place Atlanta to pull even with San Francisco atop the National League West heading into Friday. And, wouldn’t you know it, the bitter rivals have a three-game series this weekend.
2. GIANTS (2)
➜ San Francisco loosened its stranglehold on the NL West earlier this week by dropping three in a row to Milwaukee before salvaging the final game of that series. Wednesday marked the first time since May 30 that the Giants didn’t reside in the division’s top spot.
3. BREWERS (5)
➜ Because baseball is weird, of course Milwaukee would lose a series to the last-place Twins and immediately turn around with three wins against the top-tier Giants. Jarring stat: The Brewers’ best batting average among players with 150 or more at-bats is Avisail Garcia‘s .267.
4. RAYS (4)
➜ Tampa Bay’s now-complete nine-game win streak included a sweep of Baltimore, concluding the teams’ season series. The verdict: The Rays won 18 of 19 against the decrepit Orioles. No surprise they’re atop the American League East.
5. YANKEES (3)
➜ New York finally cooled off a bit with four consecutive losses — two apiece to Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels. How’d the Yankees snap that skid? They sent Gerrit Cole to the mound to strike out 15 Angels for his 14th win of the season.
6. WHITE SOX (7)
➜ Chicago needed to feast on its recent schedule if it had any hope of catching up to Tampa Bay atop the AL. Series against the Cubs, Pirates and Royals are a boost.
7. RED SOX (8)
➜ Third baseman Rafael Devers is 24 years old, but his team photo makes him look about 10 years younger. He’s not kidding around when he steps to the plate, though, having connected on 32 home runs entering Friday and sporting nearly 100 RBI to that point.
8. ASTROS (6)
➜ Houston’s plus-172 run differential heading into Friday was second-best in the league, which makes 4-0 and 1-0 losses to Seattle all the more infuriating for Astros’ fans. Especially when the team outhits the Mariners 9-3 in the latter defeat.
9. ATHLETICS (10)
➜ Matt Chapman possessed a wins above replacement mark north of two heading into this weekend, which is especially impressive when you consider he ended 168 at-bats with a strikeout through 129 games.
10. MARINERS (13)
➜ What a difference one series makes. Seattle went to Houston and got pummeled 12-3 on Aug. 20 and 15-1 on Aug. 21. Then the Mariners faced the Astros earlier this week and posted wins by 4-0 and 1-0 margins to pull tight with Oakland in the AL West.
11. REDS (11)
➜ Weird moment in Wednesday’s game against St. Louis: Nick Castellanos smacked a grand slam with a bat missing a noticeable chunk of wood from its top. Cardinals manager Mike Schildt asked umpires to look at the bat, but Castellanos’ home run remained on the board.
12. BRAVES (9)
➜ How Atlanta views its series with the Dodgers earlier this week will be interesting should the teams meet in the postseason. Atlanta got swept but lost two of the games by one run and the other by two runs. Seems like prime “we can bet these guys” material.
13. PHILLIES (18)
➜ Whether or not you believe the number seven is lucky, it’s hard to ignore how nice the figure was to Philadelphia during six consecutive wins against Arizona and Washington. The Phils scored exactly seven runs in five of those triumphs.
14. BLUE JAYS (14)
➜ The race to 100 runs scored should end this weekend. Entering Friday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette each boasted 98 runs scored, and teammate Marcus Semien had 93 runs scored.
15. PADRES (12)
➜ Considering Fernando Tatis Jr. only recently crossed the 100 games played threshold for the season, it’s impressive (in a bad way) that his 121 strikeouts entering Friday still lead the team. Tommy Pham and Wil Myers weren’t far behind, though, at 113 apiece.
16. CLEVELAND (16)
➜ Most MLB teams are filled with guys who have played in more than 100 games this season. Cleveland will carry just two such players into next week, Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez. That’s not good.
17. METS (20)
➜ It’s unfortunate we’re likely not going to see New York in the postseason. It’d be funny to hear the Mets’ own fans booing them for the thumbs-down debacle while they try to make a deep run.
18. CARDINALS (15)
➜ Yes, losing 12-2 to the Reds on Wednesday wasn’t fun. What was enjoyable to watch was Tommy Edman sprinting from his second base position to make a catch while tumbling over Great American Ball Park’s tarp, falling into the netting in front of the stands.
19. ANGELS (17)
➜ Jose Iglesias is a completely fine hitter. So why is his wins against replacement figure in the negative? Because he’s just not great at fielding the shortstop position, with 16 errors and a .958 fielding percentage. Maybe stick him in left field.
20. TIGERS (19)
➜ Detroit conceivably could have seven players finish with 100 or more strikeouts this season. Jonathan Schoop, Jeimer Candelario, Robbie Grossman, Miguel Cabrera and Willi Castro are already there. Akil Baddoo and Eric Haase are on the doorstep entering this weekend.
21. CUBS (25)
➜ Dumb things happen when the Cubs and Pirates get together for a game. Like the Javy Baez running back to home plate play. And, on Thursday, Wilmer Difo straight up missing an infield pop-up and allowing Sergio Alcantara to score the winning run for a walk-off win.
22. ROCKIES (21)
➜ Colorado’s pitchers must be fans of symmetry. German Marquez, Jon Gray and Antonio Senzatela each had an ERA between 4.10 and 4.18 entering Friday, and each guy had either nine or 10 losses.
23. ROYALS (22)
➜ Which will happen first: Salvador Perez reaching 100 RBI or Kansas City reaching 60 wins? Perez needs just six RBI to hit 100. The Royals had 59 victories entering Friday ... and a series with the White Sox.
24. TWINS (23)
➜ Miguel Sano‘s strikeouts and batting average are inching closer and closer together. Entering Friday, Sano was hitting just .218 and had struck out 146 times.
25. MARLINS (24)
➜ Find a spot for Jesus Aguilar to steal a base. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound first baseman is one of just three players with at least 100 at-bats for the Marlins this season who has no steals.
26. NATIONALS (26)
➜ Take the comment about Aguilar above and apply it to Washington first baseman Josh Bell as well.
27. RANGERS (28)
➜ It certainly doesn’t make sense that Texas throttled Houston 13-2 last Sunday. So the Astros must’ve been on a bullpen day, right? Nope. Zack Greinke pitched.
28. DIAMONDBACKS (29)
➜ Arizona will be lucky if any of its players crack 15 home runs for the season. Josh Rojas was closest entering Friday with 11. Eduardo Escobar has 22, and he played for the Diamondbacks at one time this season. Does that count?
29. PIRATES (27)
➜ Pittsburgh should petition the league to have its games against the Cubs all moved to PNC Park.
30. ORIOLES (30)
➜ There are playoff teams that can’t say they have a .300 hitter for a full season’s worth of at-bats. Baltimore could: Cedric Mullins was hitting .306 entering Friday.