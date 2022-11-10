And now, we wait ... again. ¶ As Fithian GOP state Rep. Mike Marron was declaring victory in his 104th District rematch with Democrat Cynthia Cunningham on Thursday afternoon, election judges at the Champaign County clerk’s office were wrapping up the tabulation of vote-by-mail ballots for the week, to be continued at noon Monday. ¶ Veterans Day falling on the Friday after Election Day means a long delay for candidates in too-close-to-call contests statewide, including the Sixth Circuit judge race here. ¶ Here’s a look at where the frontrunners stand in six local races with at least 5,937 returned vote-by-mail ballots yet to be counted and added to unofficial tallies.
SAM LIMENTATO
Republican
The race for Heidi Ladd’s former Sixth Judicial Circuit seat is among the closest in all of Illinois. Limentato leads Democrat Chad Beckett by just 257 votes — 30,544 to 30,287 — after the counting of 7,402 of 13,339 vote-by-mail ballots in hand.
MIKE MARRON
Republican
“There aren’t enough ballots left in the 104th District to make up such a sizable gap,” he said in Thursday’s victory press release, pointing to leads over Cynthia Cunningham of 5,932 to 1,803 in rural Vermilion County and 3,526 to 2,810 in Danville.
AARON AMMONS
Democrat
The official responsible for running the election took to Facebook on Thursday to say: “If vote-by-mail trends continue, my lead will only increase over the next 14 days.” For now, he leads county clerk and recorder opponent Terrence Stuber 32,833 to 28,182.
NIKKI BUDZINSKI
Democrat
No need for the UI alumna from Springfield to wait on declaring victory over Decatur Republican Regan Deering in the race for the 13th District U.S. House seat about to be vacated by Rodney Davis. She did so just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
STEVE SUMMERS
Democrat
After Thursday’s vote-by-mail ballots were tallied, his comfortable lead in the Champaign County executive race only got bigger — it’s now at 6,272 — over Sadorus Mayor Ted Myhre. For now, Summers’ 33,320 votes are the most of any local candidate.
DUSTIN HEUERMAN
Democrat
In 2018, the then-low-profile Champaign County sheriff candidate knocked off Republican Allen Jones by 7,669 votes. The incumbent’s lead over Tolono Deputy Police Chief John Brown headed into the weekend grew to 5,624 votes — 33,287 to 27,663.