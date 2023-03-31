With shooting incidents down across the board in both 2022 and 2023 after the deadliest year on record, we asked the four candidates running for three seats on the Champaign City Council: If you’re elected Tuesday, what would you propose be the city’s next big step in curbing gun violence?
MATT GLADNEY: “I think it would be beneficial to first see how our current efforts are working, and then decide based on that what our next, additional steps should be.
“Our Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint is still fairly fresh, and we are awaiting the university’s review of our efforts, so we should see what all has been working, and what hasn’t, and what needs improvement, and then make sound, rational, informed decisions on our next big steps.”
WILL KYLES: “I believe that the next biggest step is to create platforms that help people understand the other effects of gun violence. I think that most people understand gun violence from a personal standpoint. I don’t think that we all understand the effects of gun violence from a macro standpoint.
“Neighborhoods with gun violence lose valuable community members, not only directly or indirectly. Simply put, neighbors that can afford to move out of a neighborhood and/or city most definitely do. This very much-needed human capital leaves the neighborhood and communities suffer from it.
“Also, neighborhoods affected by gun violence miss out on economic development opportunities. Businesses don’t often locate in places where there are safety concerns.
“Just these two topics have long-lasting effects on building healthy neighborhoods. I would work to have community dialogue about these topics at a deeper level.”
KATHY SHANNON: “I would say it’s more a series of smaller steps. It’s important to continue to implement the Violence Reduction Blueprint, which is just getting started. We need to continue working with partners, like the school district with the LIFT program, FirstFollowers and CU Trauma Resiliency Initiative.
“Another very promising initiative will be the city’s plan to deploy social workers with police on calls that involve a mental health issue. Urbana and the UI police department are having some initial success with this, and I look forward to seeing Champaign’s work in that area.”
GREG STOCK: “If I knew the answer to that, I would either be on a speaking tour or working on a book right now. The trend data is definitely moving in a positive direction, which is encouraging. I think the next step is to keep examining what we are doing and how we are doing it to make our work both efficient and impactful.
“Unfortunately, there’s no survey or comment card to tell us why there are fewer incidents of gun violence in our community so we simply have to review what we are doing and be open to new ideas, as well as be willing to refine and/or replace programs that aren’t having as much impact.
“Just as there is no one reason for committing gun violence, there’s also no one big step in stopping it. It’s a multi-faceted problem that needs multi-faceted solutions.”
