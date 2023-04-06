VILLAGE OF RANTOUL
Two weeks after Urbana city council members signed off on a three-year extension with its police union, Rantoul is poised to do the same.
The contract will include wage adjustments of 2.5 percent plus $2 an hour in the first year and 2.5 percent plus $1 an hour in years 2 and 3.
“The dollar increases coincide with the increase in minimum wage and the need to maintain a gap between the hourly wage of full-time personnel and the hourly wage of part-time personnel,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said Thursday.
In other board business:
— Two members requested amending an ordinance to remove cannabis grow licensing from prohibition, paving the way for a license to be issued to an applicant in Rantoul. It will be placed on Tuesday’s agenda for a vote.
— The board moved forward an amendment to the video gaming license ordinance, increasing the amount from $100 per terminal ($50 for service clubs) to $250 per terminal ($100).
VILLAGE OF ROBERTS
The bad news: Five residents will be contacted about excessive trash and clutter on their properties, beginning with a verbal warning, Village President Matt Vaughan said.
The good: The village board OK’d 3 percent wage increases for some of Roberts’ non-elected employees. The positions include the superintendent of public works (new salary: $15,780), the ordinance enforcement officer ($2,595) and the village treasurer ($2,006).
“No increase was approved for the water superintendent as a result of two raises, one substantial, last year,” Vaughan said.
WESTVILLE LIONS CLUB
Country music veteran Tracy Lawrence — of “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” fame — will headline the 112th edition of the Westville Labor Day Celebration, the local Lions Club announced.
General admission tickets to the Sept. 2 show are $10.