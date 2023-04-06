ALLERTON PARK
Overheard by a party of two at the tail end of last month’s first-ever Allerton Bigfoot Hunt: “There were 12 of us when we started out!”
You’ve been warned, Sasquatch searchers.
The hunt for the hairy humanoid will continue on April 28, when the Monticello park hosts its second Friday night Bigfoot event, set for 6-8 p.m. Tickets went so fast for round 1 — between 150 and 250 people turned out — that the park is expanding capacity for the sequel.
Like the last time, cost is $20 per car, with no limit to the number of passengers scrunched together in the backseat. About half of the maximum 150 carloads have registered, which could mean a turnout in the 450 range.
You bring the flashlights and headlamps. Allerton will provide the map of the trail, where the last search party made a shocking discovery last month.
Not just one but two beasts were spotted.
“He may still be wandering around the grounds,” says senior program coordinator Olivia Bunting.
CITY OF ARCOLAOK’d this week by city council members:
— A parking variance for Dollar General to construct a new store at 520 E. Springfield Road.
— More manpower for the city police force. Charles Abarbanal‘s hiring gets the city back to having six full-time officers.
— $20,000 in business district funds for Wilmer Otto, helping cover the cost of an emergency roof repair at 120 E. Main.
VILLAGE OF ARTHURA pair of economic development grants were green-lit by the board at this week’s meeting: $6,000 to help put on the Arthur Fireworks Freedom Celebration and $41,000 to Simply Arthur, the village’s economic development corporation — “primarily for the personnel and management of Arthur’s Welcome Center,” President Rod Randall said.
The Champaign firefighting roster grew by 11 this week, with the swearings-in of (front row, from left) Anthony Tintori, Matthew Milner, Cody Flowers, Jayvion Terry, Zachary Jeffers, Blake Rogers and (back row) Nicolas Calleja, Darrin Williams II, Camden Cortes, Andrew Trame and Mathew Boston.
CITY OF DANVILLEOn the night Rickey Williams Jr. learned that he’d be back for another term as mayor, the city council signed off on:
— For the fire department: A $792,238.08 Ferrara Igniter Custom Pumper Apparatus from Springfield’s A.E.C. Fire & Safety.
— For the police department: The purchase of two 2023 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs from Plainfield-based Andy Mohr Ford. The $98,136 price doesn’t include special emergency equipment up-fitting.
— For the city coffers: $11,400 from Florida-based Lynx Buyback, upon receipt of 60 iPhones no longer being used by the city.
CITY OF MONTICELLOAutomated license plate readers are coming to another area town later this year.
The latest to invest in them: Monticello, which plans to install four — on South 105, Bridge Street, Washington Street and Market Street.
New Police Chief Rob Bross emphasized that the readers will only be used as another tool for law enforcement, reports Kevin Barlow, editor of Community Media Group‘s Piatt County Journal-Republican.
“This is not some sort of monitoring program where we are waiting behind a computer and waiting for someone to do something silly,” Bross said. “It doesn’t look for expired registrations, it doesn’t look for moving violations.”
And, “we aren’t going to sit there and watch people drive by and say ‘ha ha,’ I got you,” Bross told the city council. “It is just an investigative tool.”
The cameras will come from Flock Safety, the same manufacturer that supplies the license plate-reading cameras for Champaign, Champaign County, Danville, Mahomet, Parkland College, Rantoul and the University of Illinois.
CITY OF PAXTONThe Ford County foodie who started the Swine ‘N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival has relocated his restaurant to Tennessee. But Ben Grice‘s brainchild lives on, with this year’s downtown event scheduled for Sept. 16.
Booked to headline the music side of the show, it was announced this week: Parmalee, the platinum-selling country band that behind a trip of top-10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts — “Carolina,” “Take My Name” and “Just The Way.”