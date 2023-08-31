CITY OF ARCOLA
Broomcorn Festival week is ahead, which typically means a light city council agenda. The headliner: A resolution authorizing the sale of three police vehicles that have reached the end of their “useful service life” in Arcola — a 2009 Ford Expedition, 2013 Ford Taurus and 2014 Chevy Tahoe.
DANVILLE SCHOOLSAn $8.9 million overhaul of a 49-year-old wing of Danville High is just down to “little odds and ends,” district buildings and grounds director Skip Truex reports.
Plans are underway for an open house to be held sometime after Labor Day, Truex told the Danville school board, estimating that the 18-month project is about 90 percent complete.
It’s a big job, one that required about four years of planning and involves gutting and rebuilding everything — flooring, ceiling, lighting, HVAC — from the basement art rooms to the third floor.
When finished, the 1972 addition to the high school will have newly equipped science labs, art rooms, library media center, gaming room, audio-video room, podcast area, broadcasting area and green room.
Meanwhile, work continues on additions and renovations to Northeast Elementary (a $10.6 million project) and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy ($11.8 million).
Northeast is a little further along of the two, Truex said, running “on schedule if not a little ahead of schedule.” The plan is to wrap up exterior work on both jobs in the coming months, so work can be confined to inside during the winter.
GCMS SCHOOLS
Set to be inducted into the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming on Sept. 29: two former Falcons with 21 varsity letters between them and a superfan without whom there might not even be a hall.
— Kyle Valentine (Class of 2005): Now a business broker living in Nashville, the two-degree Eastern Illinois grad still holds the school records for career assists in basketball (411 — 64 more than former Illini Dennis Graff) and single-season runs in baseball (52). The .402 career hitter starred in football, too, winning Team MVP honors, matching his four from basketball, including two for his defensive prowess.
— Regan Romshek (Class of 2012): Now a registered nurse in Dallas, she holds the GCMS record for most varsity letters, with 12 in four sports (four in softball, four in basketball, two in golf, two in volleyball). But she was most renowned for one — softball, making four News-Gazette All-Area teams, striking out 1,167 batters in high school and fanning another 383 over her collegiate career, winning team MVP honors as a senior at Illinois State.
— Al Beck (Class of 1982): Now living in Orange City, Iowa, where he’s vice president of sales for Diamond Vogel Paints, Beck will be inducted as a “Friend of the Hall of Fame.” He’s been quite a friend — Beck is the one responsible for bringing the hall back in 2008 after a hiatus and is credited with taking the GCMS booster club to new heights as its president.
VILLAGE OF RANTOUL
With prices going up in 2024, Rantoul hopes to lock into a long-term deal to keep Flock Safety‘s automated license plate readers in the village for another five years.
The village has signed annual contracts with the Atlanta-based technology company since first leasing the cameras in 2021. If approved by the village board, the five-year arrangement for all 25 cameras would run Rantoul $62,500 annually.
Their presence has “led to many crimes being solved, including homicides, shootings, arson and kidnappings,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer says.
Driving the decision: Flock Safety’s indication that annual contracts will be raised by 25 percent in 2024, Eisenhauer said. “With the approval of a five-year contract, the cost per camera — $2,500 — will remain locked in over the five-year contract.”
CITY OF URBANA
We wouldn’t recommend clicking the “non-refundable” button or planning your holiday travel around it, but Hilton is now accepting online reservations for Dec. 26 and beyond at the under-construction Hotel Royer (rooms with one king or queen bed start at $132).
This marks at least the third date Hilton has listed in the past six months after the “we’re accepting reservations for” notice at the top of the page.
It was “Sept. 28 and beyond” in the spring, then “Nov. 28 and beyond” in July, which some aldermen took issue with during the hotel developer’s most recent update in council chambers.
Technically, Marquis Ventures/Icon Hospitality now has until Feb. 29, 2024, to complete the extreme makeover of the 131-room, century-old hotel after aldermen agreed to grant a third extension, from the previous Aug. 31, 2023.
But the request to push back the deadline to 2024 was made “just to be safe,” Marquis’ Joseph Prior said during July’s council meeting. The hope and expectation is that it will be ready before that, despite supply-chain issues “unlike any ever seen before,” Marquis’ Haaris Pervaiz said.
Marquis officials did not respond to News-Gazette requests this week for a project update. They said in July that the decision of which date to list on the reservations site is made by Hilton, not the developers of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel.
When pressed by aldermen about the date on the booking site giving a deceitful vibe, Marquis CEO Pervaiz Usman said: “Hilton wants us to open the booking so the day that we open, we’re not empty. This is the guidance that comes from them. But we’ll discuss this concern” with them.