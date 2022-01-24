CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is starting off the week with 2,540 active COVID-19 cases.
That’s 433 fewer than there were on Sunday, but considerably more than this past Friday when there were 1,559 active cases, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The area with the most active cases on Monday, by far, was central Champaign zip code 61820, which had 652.
There were 194 new positive tests reported Monday, part of a total 2,307 new positive tests reported since Saturday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID held at 41.
Champaign County has had 54,017 COVID cases since the pandemic began.