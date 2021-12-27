Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.