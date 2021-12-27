CHAMPAIGN — Three more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The deaths, one man in his 70s and two men in their 50s, raised the county's COVID death toll to date to 228, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Monday.
The public health district announced 117 new positive cases Monday, making it a total 653 new COVID cases since Friday.
The number of currently active cases in Champaign County stood at 2,601 Monday, down by 107 from Sunday.
More from public health’s latest update:
— Number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID: 18, up 1 from Sunday.
— Total cases as of Monday: 35,407, compared to 34,754 on Christmas Eve.
— Number of close contacts in quarantine: 1,007, up 2 from Sunday.