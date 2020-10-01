On Thursday morning, the Monticello High School marching band took its act on the road.
Literally.
The Sages walked — and played — the streets of Monticello en route to a parking lot concert outside Maple Point Supportive Living, where residents enjoyed the music from the patio and sidewalks.
Along the way, the high schoolers were cheered on by the kids of Lincoln Elementary School.
The music program and Maple Point have a longstanding relationship, the Sages performing there many times in the past. Residents, in fact, are known to wear "Seniors For Sages" T-shirts to show their support.
This year's concert had a different look due to COVID-19 restrictions, band director Alison Allender making the necessary changes in her group's socially-distanced routine.
Still ...
"They absolutely loved it," Maple Point director Stacy Cribbs said. "Everyone was excited to get outside and listen and clap. It's a great way to stay connected to the community."